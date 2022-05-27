Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $171.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays to $171.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.30.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,003. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.