Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.72

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $1.03. Talkspace shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 720,872 shares traded.

TALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talkspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Talkspace news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Talkspace by 44.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Talkspace by 429.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,378,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,644 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talkspace during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Talkspace by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

