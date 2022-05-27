Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Acquires C$88,610.08 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,069.76.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$5.12 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.25 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.41.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.