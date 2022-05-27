Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

TPR stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

