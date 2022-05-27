Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$3.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKO shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

TKO opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$595.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.18.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.1293627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

