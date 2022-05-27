Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Receives C$3.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKO shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
TKO opened at C$2.08 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market cap of C$595.48 million and a PE ratio of 11.18.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
