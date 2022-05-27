TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$1,044,838.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dennis Hebert sold 14,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.25, for a total value of C$1,044,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,074.

TRP stock opened at C$72.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.39. The company has a market cap of C$71.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.85%.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

