TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the April 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 29.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE TSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 170,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.