TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TDCX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TDCX opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. TDCX has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Get TDCX alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TDCX by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,661,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $2,169,000.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

TDCX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.