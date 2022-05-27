Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43,766.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market cap of $229,845.69 and $43,766.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 181.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,739.98 or 1.88828106 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 331.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00508194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033745 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

