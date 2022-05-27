TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on TMVWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TeamViewer from €21.00 ($22.34) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

