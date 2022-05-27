Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in May

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTNDY stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 70,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $113.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

