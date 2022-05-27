Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) to post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($43.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($44.16) to ($42.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

TDOC traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.77. 221,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.