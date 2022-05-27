Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($43.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($44.16) to ($42.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

TDOC traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.77. 221,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.