Telcoin Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $124.62 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,278,700,558 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

