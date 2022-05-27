Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Given New €4.68 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €4.80 ($5.11) to €4.68 ($4.98) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.11) to €5.20 ($5.53) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.57) to €4.10 ($4.36) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.00 ($4.26) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $5.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $21,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,325,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 534,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

