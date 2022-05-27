Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

