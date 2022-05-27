Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.31 and last traded at $99.31. 700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60.

Temenos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

