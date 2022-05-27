Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the April 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

TEI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 95,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,659. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

