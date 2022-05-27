Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCEHY. Investec cut Tencent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.24.

Tencent stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tencent has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $423.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

