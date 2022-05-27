Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 178 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,221,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.90 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

