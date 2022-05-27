Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 36 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $9.88 on Friday, hitting $382.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

