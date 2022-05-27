Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,505,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

