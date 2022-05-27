Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000.

IJH traded up $5.81 on Friday, reaching $253.72. 262,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,880. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.95 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.29.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

