Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 1,230,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,810,832. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.