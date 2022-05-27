Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $19.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $10.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.93 and its 200-day moving average is $446.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

