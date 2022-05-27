Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $10.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.59. 196,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

