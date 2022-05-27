Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $217.11. The stock had a trading volume of 160,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

