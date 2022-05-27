Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $467,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 152,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,965,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 186,163 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $97.59. 1,398,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,531,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

