Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.30. 103,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,275. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

