Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 485,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $108.30. 147,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

