Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,798,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,655,000 after buying an additional 203,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $108.30. 147,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

