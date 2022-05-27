Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 34 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,311,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $10.48 on Friday, hitting $463.85. 192,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.80. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.27 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

