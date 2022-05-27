Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells $67,920.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Posner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,618. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

