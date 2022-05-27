Terracoin Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $577,629.05 and $153.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,915.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00619900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00165994 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.