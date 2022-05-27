Tether Trading 0% Lower This Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $72.47 billion and approximately $76.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 165.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,064.24 or 1.91895396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 189.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00505940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008668 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,662 coins and its circulating supply is 72,537,249,554 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.