TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 5.9%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.75. 13,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,635,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,436,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,442,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after purchasing an additional 755,589 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

