The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,449,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,966,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 292,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,301,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $278.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.