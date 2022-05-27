The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $89.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.35.

ARVN stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,177 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

