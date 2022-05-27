The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $29.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.11% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 20,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,824.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,775,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 293,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,399 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,477 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

