The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $8.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $290.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.02. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.