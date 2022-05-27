The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Target Price to $6.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALEC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alector currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.36. Alector has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 772,398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after acquiring an additional 752,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

