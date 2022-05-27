The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.31.

NYSE HIG opened at $70.70 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $2,189,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $19,468,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 331.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

