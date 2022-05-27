The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.31.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.