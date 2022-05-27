The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 7.6% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.70 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22). 472,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 132,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.51. The company has a market cap of £15.44 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72.

About The Ince Group (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

