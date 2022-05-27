The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,363. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

