The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,771,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 217,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,055. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.