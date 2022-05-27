The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.35).

RTN opened at GBX 55.25 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.69 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 49.68 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.04.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($96,891.91).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

