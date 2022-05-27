Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Announces Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.
Thermon Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,923. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About Thermon Group (Get Rating)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermon Group (THR)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.