Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Announces Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Thermon Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,923. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Thermon Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

