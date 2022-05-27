Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THR. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE THR opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.11. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

