TheStreet Downgrades REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to C+

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REX. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.23. REX American Resources has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $113.43.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

