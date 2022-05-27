TheStreet Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to C

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MRCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $216.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.